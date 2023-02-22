Ruchi Singh, the young and talented beauty, popularly known for her phenomenal performances in the shows Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Season 2 and Vighnaharta Ganesh, never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The actress got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Confidence

Favourite item in your wardrobe

Jewellery

What style makes you feel sexy?

Off shoulder dress or top is my thing!

Your fashion inspiration

Kendall Nicole Jenner

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Again hot red off-shoulder dress

Jeans or pyjama

Only pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Single colour outfit

Fashion advice to fans

Always style yourself according to your comfort zone