Ruchi Singh, the young and talented beauty, popularly known for her phenomenal performances in the shows Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Season 2 and Vighnaharta Ganesh, never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The actress got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is #ishtyle for you in one word?
Confidence
Favourite item in your wardrobe
Jewellery
What style makes you feel sexy?
Off shoulder dress or top is my thing!
Your fashion inspiration
Kendall Nicole Jenner
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
Again hot red off-shoulder dress
Jeans or pyjama
Only pyjama
Fav Beachwear Fashion
Single colour outfit
Fashion advice to fans
Always style yourself according to your comfort zone