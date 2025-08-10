Anushka Sen Glows in a Black Dress on Her 23rd Birthday

Anushka Sen celebrated turning 23 in the most heartwarming way—surrounded by her close ones and wrapped in style. For the occasion, she picked a classic black mini dress that blended youthful charm with an elegant twist. From the cake and flowers to the sparkles in her smile, every bit of the celebration reflected joy, warmth, and a personal touch of glam.

The Dress That Says Birthday Girl Energy

Anushka Sen wore a stunning black frock-style mini dress, featuring broad shoulder straps and a flattering fit. The dress had a bow detail at the back with a deep back cut, adding a flirty yet graceful edge. The skirt flared out in soft waves, giving the outfit a playful, twirl-worthy look—just right for a birthday celebration. It was the kind of dress that feels both special and effortlessly wearable.

Hair Left Loose for That Natural Glow

Anushka chose to keep her hair open, letting her natural waves fall freely over her shoulders. The simplicity of the hairstyle complemented the bold back detail of the dress and kept the focus on her overall glow. It was an easy yet elegant choice, perfect for an intimate celebration.

Soft Glam with a Pop of Red

Her makeup look was fresh and glowing, keeping things soft with a slight dewy finish. The highlight, however, was her bold red lips that brought just the right pop of colour to her all-black outfit. Light base, subtle blush, and defined lashes added to the polished yet minimal vibe.

Conclusion

Anushka Sen’s 23rd birthday look was the perfect mix of youthful charm and timeless elegance. Her black dress, radiant makeup, and joyful presence made her celebration feel stylish and sincere. It wasn’t just a fashion moment—it was a memory in the making, and Anushka owned it beautifully.