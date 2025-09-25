Avneet Kaur Radiates Festive Charm in Red Floral Saree Set for Navratri

Actress and influencer Avneet Kaur, who has successfully made a mark in both television and Bollywood, embraced the festive spirit of Navratri with a stunning traditional look. The 23-year-old star took to social media to share pictures of herself in a red, floral-printed, pleated skirt saree set from luxury label Diyarajvir, priced at ₹51,000.

The Love in Vietnam actress’s outfit, crafted in crepe and organza, featured a ruffled red saree paired with a matching sleeveless V-neck corset blouse with taassel dori back, a matching floral dupatta, and a triangle potli, blending festive elegance with modern chic.

Avneet’s makeup accentuated her natural beauty with a dewy base, peachy blush, coral lips, and smoky brown eyes, complemented by fluttery lashes. She styled her hair in a romantic braid with loose tendrils, adding a regal finish.

Jewelry completed the look with a pearl-drop choker, chandelier earrings, gemstone bangles, and a bold ring. Together, the ensemble and styling made Avneet a picture of festive glamour.

Fans showered her with love on her festive post, captioned “Happy Navratri”, calling her appearance both elegant and breathtaking.

Recent Career Moves

Avneet Kaur recently starred alongside Shantanu Maheshwari in the film “Love in Vietnam,” directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Although the movie was produced on a budget of ₹35 crore, it only managed to collect approximately ₹30 lakh worldwide, resulting in a box-office flop. Before this, she appeared in OTT releases such as “Tiku Weds Sheru” and “Luv Ki Arranged Marriage.”

What’s Next For Avneet Kaur?

With back-to-back digital projects and an international release, Avneet’s fans are now hoping to see her land a big Bollywood project that showcases her talent on the silver screen. Despite setbacks, her popularity on social media and fashion-forward appearances keep her in the spotlight.

As Navratri begins, Avneet’s festive look is a reminder of her ability to effortlessly blend glamour with tradition, leaving fans excited for what’s to come in her cinematic journey.