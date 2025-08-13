Bhumi Pednekar Stuns in a Royal Gold Co-Ord Lehenga Set

Regarding high-glam traditional wear, Bhumi Pednekar knows how to steal the spotlight. Her recent appearance in a heavily embellished golden lehenga co-ord set is a true nod to royalty. With every element—from silhouette to styling—crafted to perfection, the actress ensured her look radiated festive luxury.

The Regal Golden Co-Ord Set

Bhumi opted for a coordinated lehenga ensemble in a rich golden tone, featuring detailed embroidery work all over the crop top and lehenga skirt. The blouse had a deep neckline, giving the ethnic set a contemporary edge. Adding to the drama was a cape-style jacket draped from her shoulders, flowing down her back like a royal train. The flowing silhouette and detailed craftsmanship gave the entire outfit a luxurious flair.

Jewels That Spoke Royalty

What truly elevated the traditional glam was Bhumi Pednekar’s jewellery game. She wore a stunning diamond choker with a bold green emerald centerpiece, complemented perfectly by matching green earrings. The emerald tones popped beautifully against the golden base, giving her look a touch of heritage richness.

Bold Beauty Look With a Classic Twist

For her makeup, Bhumi went bold yet balanced. Her eyes were highlighted with golden smoky tones, while her lips made a statement in deep red. She added a dramatic flush of blush to bring life to her cheeks, creating a perfectly sculpted glow. The look was tied with a sleek middle-parted high bun, adding elegance and focus to her face and jewellery.

Conclusion:

Bhumi Pednekar’s golden lehenga moment is everything festive fashion dreams are made of—glamorous, grand, and timeless. Her power-packed styling again proves why she’s a red carpet favourite in desi couture.