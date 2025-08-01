Black Monokini Vibes: Pooja Batra’s Bold Look

Pooja Batra‘s fashion is a blend of tradition and modernity. From elegant sarees to chic monokinis, she showcases versatile styles. Her travel-inspired looks, often shared on social media, reflect confidence and glamour.

In her latest Instagram post, she certainly turned heads in a black monokini. Not only did the outfit combat the monsoon blues, but it also provided a dose of tropical fashion inspiration.

“Going under the rainfall in the rain has its own splash of life and dash of nitrogen,” the actress wrote in her caption.

Pooja Batra combined glamour and confidence effortlessly in her sleek black swimsuit, featuring a scoop neckline and thin spaghetti straps. The mid-section highlighted mesh panels that added a subtle, textured contrast to the solid fabric of the bust and bottom.

The pictures capture Pooja enjoying a natural waterfall, with her hair cascading in its brunette glory. She opted for a minimal makeup look, allowing her radiant skin and pink lips to take center stage.

One striking image from her collection features Pooja Batra sitting on a cliff, showcasing a jacket tied around her waist, complemented by black sports shoes to complete the casual yet stylish look.

An accomplished Indian actress, model, and former beauty pageant titleholder, Pooja was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993 and represented India at Miss International 1993.

She made her entry into the Hindi film industry with the 1997 movie Virasat and has since appeared in over twenty films, including Bhai (1997), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (2001), and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005).

Pooja has also made her mark in American television, starring in popular series such as Lethal Weapon, Timeless, S.W.A.T., The Rookie, and SEAL Team.