Saanvie Tallwar, the young and talented actress, who is best known for her roles in shows like O Gujariya, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Chandra Nandini, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Qubool Hai and many more, is currently seen playing the character of Humarah in the Sony SAB show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actress is a style diva and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Saanvie, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Comfort.

Favourite item in your wardrobe

Corsets

What style makes you feel sexy?

I love to wear comfortable and oversized clothes and feel sexy in these clothes.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Bodycon Dress.

Jackets or hats

jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Bikini

Fashion advise to fans

Always wear something in which you feel confident and comfortable.