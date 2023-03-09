Saanvie Tallwar, the young and talented actress, who is best known for her roles in shows like O Gujariya, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Chandra Nandini, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Qubool Hai and many more, is currently seen playing the character of Humarah in the Sony SAB show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actress is a style diva and never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Saanvie, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is #ishtyle for you in one word?
Comfort.
Favourite item in your wardrobe
Corsets
What style makes you feel sexy?
I love to wear comfortable and oversized clothes and feel sexy in these clothes.
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
Bodycon Dress.
Jackets or hats
jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts
Shirts
Indian or western
Indian
Jeans or pyjama
Pyjama
Fav Beachwear Fashion
Bikini
Fashion advise to fans
Always wear something in which you feel confident and comfortable.