Confidence in your appearance and attitude is the key to feeling and looking sexy: Rohullah Mehdi

Rohullah Mehdi, who is known for his acting in short films, plays, and theatre, is a professional model specializing in fashion and runway. The star never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Style in one word is essential for clear and effective communication.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

A well-rounded wardrobe should include a variety of basic tops like T-shirts and button-up shirts, along with versatile bottoms such as jeans, casual pants, and dress slacks. Don’t forget to add essential outerwear like a jacket or coat. Footwear options should cover sneakers, dress shoes, casual shoes, and sandals. Accessories like belts, scarves, and sunglasses can elevate your outfits. Make sure to have a range of undergarments, activewear, and special occasion wear, along with season-specific items like swimsuits and winter accessories. Regularly assess and update your wardrobe to maintain a stylish and functional collection.

What style makes you feel sexy?

To exude sexiness, focus on confidence, subtlety, and self-assured style. Opt for well-fitted clothing that highlights your best features, embraces timeless classics, and adds a touch of mystery through understated, alluring details. Confidence in your appearance and attitude is the key to feeling and looking sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

A model should be inspired by fashion, confidence, diversity, health, creativity, growth, role models, and social impact.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Choose a confidently fitting outfit that suits the date’s location and style. Classic, well-groomed attire with subtle accessories works well. Ultimately, be yourself and feel comfortable in your choice.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Western

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans

Fav Beachwear Fashion

White denim shorts and printed shirt

Fashion advise to fans

Fandom Merch: Incorporate subtle fandom merch to express your passion, Stylish Balance: Balance fan items with fashionable clothing for a polished look, Colors and Themes: Choose colors and themes that reflect your fandom subtly, Accessorize: Use accessories like pins or jewelry to showcase your fandom, Comfort Matters: Prioritize comfort to enjoy fan events and gatherings, Versatility: Opt for versatile pieces that can work beyond fan events, Confidence: Above all, wear what makes you confident and proud of your fandom.