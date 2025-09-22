Esha Gupta Paints Spain Pink in a €795,00 Victoria Gown

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, 39, gave her fans a breathtaking glimpse from Comillas, Cantabria, Spain, on Sunday, September 21. The Rustom star radiated elegance in a delicate pastel pink Victoria gown worth €795,00, a figure-hugging creation that highlighted her statuesque frame. The off-shoulder silhouette with ruched detailing draped gracefully across her body, while flowing panels at the back added a touch of ethereal charm.

Esha accessorized the look with exquisite pieces from RABAT Jewels, including sparkling drop earrings and a statement diamond ring that elevated her ensemble without overpowering it. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun, perfectly complementing the structured elegance of her gown, while her makeup featured a dewy base, softly bronzed cheeks, fluttery lashes, and a rose-pink lip, striking the right balance between glamour and sophistication.

With her statuesque figure, radiant skin, and poised demeanor, Esha once again proved her ability to merge classic beauty with modern elegance.

On the work front, Esha is gearing up for the much-anticipated Dhamaal 4, the upcoming installment in the popular comedy franchise directed by Indra Kumar. Starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film has already wrapped shooting and is slated for a grand release on Eid 2026.