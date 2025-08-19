Jacqueline Fernandez Roars in Style with Fiery Tiger-Print Satin Slip Gown

Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her radiant looks and enviable curves, recently took social media by storm with stunning photos from a girls’ getaway by the pool.

In the captivating shots, Jacqueline donned a fiery orange satin gown featuring a fierce tiger print. The body-hugging slip dress, blending deep brown and amber tones, created a mesmerizing effect that perfectly complemented the golden hour sunset.

Jacqueline’s gown is a show-stopping piece that oozes elegance and allure. Featuring delicate spaghetti straps, it gracefully highlights her shoulders and collarbone, while the deep neckline draws attention to her curves. The backless design adds just the right amount of drama, turning heads with every angle.

Crafted from luxurious satin fabric, the gown drapes and clings in all the right places, perfectly enhancing Jacqueline’s hourglass silhouette. The overall effect is a flawless blend of sultry sophistication and effortless charm, making this look one of her most unforgettable style moments yet.

Jacqueline nailed the glam with bold black winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes that made her eyes pop. A dewy base, warm bronzer, and a nude matte lip added soft glam, while a subtle highlight on her cheekbones and collarbones gave her that perfect sunlit glow.

Jacqueline styled her hair in a sleek bun, allowing her dramatic dress and bold makeup to take center stage. She accessorized with dainty dangler earrings and a thin gold bracelet featuring a red flower charm perfectly echoing the warm tones of her tiger-print gown. Simple, chic rings added elegance without distraction. Strappy white gladiator heels brought an edgy contrast, adding structure to her fierce safari-jungle glam look.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next appear in “Welcome to the Jungle,” also known as “Welcome 3.” The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwala. She was last seen in “Housefull 5.” The fifth installment of this franchise is a star-studded affair, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.