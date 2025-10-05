Jacqueline Fernandez’s Power Play in Plaid

Making Bold Look Effortless

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the AK-OK showcase in London, redefining statement dressing with an oversized plaid blazer worn as a mini dress. The piece straddled the line between masculine tailoring and feminine flair with its structured shoulders and slightly metallic sheen. Styled with confidence and grace, Jacqueline’s look blended power dressing and playful fashion rebellion—a perfect tribute to Anamika Khanna’s edgy yet sophisticated new collection.

Outfit That Owned the Room

The checkered oversized blazer—featuring hints of silver, black, and burgundy—brought a retro-meets-modern vibe. Its exaggerated fit was balanced with bare legs and pointed maroon heels with bow detailing, giving the outfit an elevated party-girl energy. Jacqueline skipped traditional accessories in favor of layered gold chains and statement earrings, making the look even more luxe and runway-ready.

Makeup Glows with Modern Radiance

Jacqueline’s makeup was as polished as her outfit. With flushed cheeks, glossy nude lips, and a subtle smoky eye, she opted for soft glam that felt fresh yet photo-ready. Her radiant skin added a youthful glow to the look, proving that makeup can be minimal and still make maximum impact.

Hair That’s All About That Glam Flow

Letting her luscious locks do the talking, Jacqueline wore her hair in voluminous, side-swept waves. The long, glossy curls cascading down one shoulder added movement and glamour, contrasting beautifully with the strong lines of her blazer. This effortless hairstyle brought balance and softness to the sharp-shouldered silhouette.

Jacqueline Fernandez Is Fashion’s Risk-Taker

Jacqueline Fernandez once again proved why she’s a red carpet risk-taker and fashion favorite. Her AK-OK appearance wasn’t just about showing up—it was about showing out, taking a bold fashion risk and pulling it off with unmatched flair. From her striking silhouette to her glossy glam, Jacqueline ensured all eyes were on her—and rightfully so.