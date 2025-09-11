Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Jamavar-Inspired Resham Sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The actor recently turned heads in an exquisite resham sari by the iconic designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and the look was nothing short of regal perfection.

A Tribute to Jamavar Heritage

The highlight of Janhvi Kapoor’s look was the sari’s design, inspired by the rich colours and intricate motifs of traditional jamavar. Known for its luxurious weaving and timeless elegance, jamavar has been a symbol of royal heritage for centuries. Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly combined age-old craftsmanship with a fresh, contemporary appeal by choosing this ensemble.

The Antique Jamavar Shawl Statement

The antique jamavar shawl draped gracefully over her shoulders elevated the look further. The deep maroon hues and paisley motifs added depth and dimension to the outfit, contrasting beautifully with the multicoloured floral sari. The shawl didn’t just serve as a layer—it stood out as a statement piece, reflecting Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s mastery in balancing tradition with modern drama.

Bold Blouse and Modern Silhouette

Janhvi Kapoor paired the sari with a bold, intricately embroidered blouse featuring a deep neckline, adding a hint of sensuality to the regal outfit. The blouse highlighted her toned frame and showcased the versatility of traditional fabrics in creating contemporary silhouettes. The structured fit, balanced by the flowing sari, made the look both powerful and feminine.

Accessories That Amplified the Look

To complete her look, Janhvi Kapoor opted for antique silver jewellery—statement earrings and layered necklaces—that enhanced the vintage appeal of the jamavar ensemble. Her sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and minimal makeup allowed the sari’s colours and textures to shine, ensuring all focus remained on the detailed craftsmanship.

A Vision of Modern Royalty

With this ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor once again cemented her place as one of Bollywood’s best-dressed stars. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s resham sari with jamavar inspiration and the antique shawl, she exuded modern royalty—timeless, elegant, and unforgettable.