Jannat Zubair Shines in Espresso Elegance Floor-Length Sheer Gown

Jannat Zubair, the 24-year-old TV actor and social media sensation with over 50 million followers, has once again captivated her fans with her latest photoshoot. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she stunned in the ‘Midnight Veil’ gown by Ivory Rose, which is priced at Rs. 16,999.00. Along with the photos, she included a heartfelt caption: “If you believe 🤎.”

Jannat gown is a stunning floor-length creation in a rich espresso brown. This masterpiece beautifully combines contrast and movement. It features a sculpted turtleneck bodice with sheer long sleeves that elongate her frame, paired with a voluminous tulle skirt that flows dramatically with every step. The fitted jersey top adds structure, while the cascading layers of weightless tulle bring an ethereal grace, creating a perfect balance of elegance and edge.

The actress completed the look with sleek, straight hair styled back for a polished effect, keeping the focus on the gown’s fluidity. Her makeup leaned towards a soft glam aesthetic, showcasing luminous skin, glossy nude lips, and defined eyes that enhanced her natural beauty.

She accessorized her outfit with pieces from her own brand, Jzee, keeping the accessories minimal yet striking. She adorned her hands with bold gold statement rings and chic ear cuffs, which complemented the gown’s richness beautifully.

On the work front, Jannat was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s reality show, The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Also, she made appearances in a few episodes of Laughter Chef Season 2. With her sartorial choices and on-screen presence, Jannat continues to blend glamour with versatility, leaving her fans in awe every time.