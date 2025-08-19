Kajal Aggarwal Shines in Ethereal Saree Ahead of Ramayana

Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a blush pink silk saree, featuring intricate golden embroidery and a regal peacock motif on the pallu. The sheer drape highlighted her curves with six-yard elegance, blending tradition with timeless charm. The open pallu added a graceful touch, making it a perfect choice for festive occasions!

Actress paired her saree with a golden sleeveless blouse featuring stunning mirror work and a delicately scalloped neckline, enhancing Kajal’s sculpted shoulders and flattering her slender, graceful frame. The blouse added a subtle contemporary twist to the otherwise traditional attire.

Kajal Aggarwal kept her beauty look classic and radiant. She styled her hair in soft curls in a half-up style, adorned with white gajra flowers for a graceful touch. Her dewy makeup featured peachy blush, highlighted skin, kohl-lined eyes with brown smokey shadow, voluminous lashes, and nude glossy lips. A small black bindi completed her elegant, traditional charm.

For accessories, Kajal chose elegant emerald and gold jhumkas that added a striking contrast to her soft-toned saree. She kept the rest minimal with a slim bracelet and a few delicate rings, allowing the intricate embroidery and rich fabric to take center stage. Her understated styling highlighted the beauty of the ensemble with effortless grace.

With this look, Kajal Aggarwal seamlessly merged old-world glamour with contemporary grace, delivering a sartorial statement that is both graceful and unforgettable.

What’s Next For Kajal Aggarwal

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is set to dazzle as Mandodari, Ravana’s enigmatic wife, in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana adaptation, starring Yash as Ravana. The film, planned as a two-part saga, is gearing up for a grand Diwali 2026 release raising excitement and expectations across the industry.

Meanwhile, Kajal’s last Bollywood outing, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, failed to impress at the box office. But with Ramayana on the horizon, Kajal is all set to make a powerful comeback, proving that sometimes, a stumble only sets the stage for a stronger leap.