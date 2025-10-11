Kareena Kapoor’s Big Bold Beautiful Look in Black Corset Gown and Sheer Sleeves

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at an event in Dubai, leaving everyone mesmerized in a custom Rahul Mishra couture gown. The actress made a striking appearance in a body-hugging, floor-length black corset gown that featured a dramatic heart-shaped neckline, perfectly blending boldness and beauty. The actress’s gown is an impeccable fit, accentuating her curves and giving Kareena a flawless silhouette that exudes sophistication and confidence.

At 45, Kareena radiated timeless elegance, flaunting her toned shoulders and sculpted frame. The sleek, straight-cut back added a modern edge, while the cocoon-style noir sleeves brought a sense of high-fashion drama. The sheer fabric of the sleeves added a delicate contrast, striking the perfect balance between grace and allure.

Keeping her styling effortlessly refined, Kareena opted for sleek open hair, soft smoky eyes, and nude lips, letting her natural glow take center stage. A bold ABF ring and classic Saint Laurent heels completed her power-packed ensemble with just the right hint of luxury.

A proud mom of two, Kareena continues to redefine beauty, confidence, and sophistication — proving that true style only evolves with time. Her Dubai appearance quickly became a social media sensation, with fans calling her look “pure royalty” and “a vision in black.”