LUXE Magazine and House of Medusa of Inked Street Ventures Pvt Ltd creating a stir in the world of fashion

Sustainability is now the buzzword for brands with founders, designers, and stakeholders all making an effort to become bigger while creating a difference in the life of people with an impact. Inked Street Ventures Pvt Ltd has been surprising everybody since its inception in 2018. With consistent growth in the business domain for 5 years, Inked Streets is revolutionizing the fashion Industry with the introduction of refreshing two fashion brands – LUXE Magazine and House of Medusa.

LUXE Magazine

LUXE Magazine has come to represent distinction and exclusivity by exuding an air of exclusivity and showcasing the finest works from illustrious designers and fashion houses. This article delves into the world of LUXE Magazine, examining its allure, unwavering dedication to excellence, and status as an unrivaled authority in the field of high fashion.

In the world of high fashion, where sophistication, and elegance rule supreme, LUXE Magazine stands out as an unrivaled arbiter of luxury. LUXE Magazine distinguishes itself by capturing the essence of haute couture and presenting it to an audience of discriminating connoisseurs. The publication was founded with the singular vision to redefine luxury fashion journalism. Each issue of LUXE Magazine is a painstakingly curated masterpiece that provides readers with a stunning combination of editorial brilliance, jaw-dropping imagery, and unmatched insights into the world of high fashion.

You probably always keep an eye out for fashion magazines if fashion is your hobby. In addition to brunches and parties, many people also enjoy relaxing on their couches with a good fashion magazine. LUXE Magazine has established itself as an authority in the world of haute couture thanks to its engrossing content, brilliant visuals, and unwavering dedication to excellence. The readers of LUXE Magazine are invited to go on enchanted adventures with each new issue, immersing themselves in a world where luxury, beauty, and creativity seamlessly coexist. LUXE Magazine continues to be a necessary companion for readers looking for an escape into the world of refinement and elegance by giving them an inside look at the fashion industry.

House of Medusa

Founded in 2018, by a team of visionary fashion designers, House of Medusa has a rich and

storied history as a distinct clothing brand across North East and India at large. The unwavering passion for art and bespoke fashion led them to create a brand that reflected their innovative spirit and unique aesthetic. They reflect what is worn by trendsetters, Instagram influencers, and High-class societies. House of Medusa has developed into a benchmark for sophistication and luxury by fusing elegance with a modern flair.

Every season, House of Medusa presents lavish runway shows that are the height of grandeur to reveal its eagerly awaited collections. The fashion house takes its audience on an enthralling journey while showcasing breathtaking ensembles that expertly combine exquisite fabrics, elaborate embellishments, and impeccable tailoring. The House of Medusa offers collections for those who want to stand out while exuding effortless elegance.

Celebrities and fashion enthusiasts from all over the world have developed a devoted following for the House of Medusa. Film stars, royalty, and prominent people frequently attend the most prestigious events including red-carpet occasions and high-profile galas, and adorned the House of Medusa Creations. The brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, exclusivity, and attention to detail has made it a favorite among the fashion elite.

The dynamic brother-and-sister duo Biplab (Rudra) and Rimpi Deka, who made a vow to never stop loving and care for one another, implemented their ground-breaking business models to tell the tale of their visionary brands, establishing their authority in the fashion and business worlds and making waves across the nation. Increasing the company’s influence in the fashion and business sectors LUXE Magazine and House of Medusa continue to rule the fashion world and are positioned for continued success in the years to come.