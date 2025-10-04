Malavika Mohanan, Keerthy Suresh, And Tamannaah Bhatia Slay The Day In Stunning Dresses – See Pics

Western dresses have always been a favorite among everyone due to their regal appearance and unique patterns. At the same time, South divas are known to always grab our attention with their fashion choices, and this time, Malavika Mohanan, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia slayed the day with their stunning dresses, proving their style statement. Let’s have a look below.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika picked a hot red ensemble, giving her look a vibrant makeover. The low hemline highlighted her toned legs, while the high neckline, with a cut-out around the bust, gave her a flattering look. At the same time, the wrapped-up sleeves create a statement touch. Allowing her hot red dress to shine, the actress kept her makeup minimal, featuring smoky eyes, a sleek mid-part bun, and nude lips. The golden hoops added a classy touch to her simplicity, drawing attention to her.

Keerthy Suresh

Blending style with ease, Keerthy picked a dual-color gown that has desi elements, giving her a distinctly Indian vibe. The actress wore a black corset-style top paired with a peachy cream bottom skirt featuring pleats in the front, reminiscent of a saree. The hanging cloth around her hands resembled a dupatta, giving the western dress a saree-like appearance. With an open, wavy hairstyle, shiny eyes, and nude lips, she complemented her look, but the serpent accessories gave her a sassy vibe.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah never misses a chance to slay, and this one is just wonderful. She picked a satin silk gown in a beautiful peachy pink shade, making it a masterpiece already. However, the butterfly strapless neckline is complemented by a fitted waist and a long skirt, keeping the look simple yet stylish. However, the huge bow in front undoubtedly makes her a beautiful gift. With a sleek hairstyle, dramatic pink makeup, and statement diamond accessories, she looked pretty.