Mouni Roy needs no introduction. The powerhouse of talents often brings new styles in stunning outfits, serving goals to slay wherever you go. We have noticed the actress’s bold and elegant styles, particularly in strapless, chic mini dresses, on social media. Take a look below.

1) Ruffle Dress

Setting goals for the night party, Mouni wore a strapless beige mini dress featuring a corset bodice, followed by a flared skirt. And the ruffled pattern adds a bouncy and playful touch. Keeping it simple, she styled her look with minimal makeup, featuring smoky eyes and nude lips. Her charisma always impresses.

2) Flowy Skirt-Top

Though this is a coordinated skirt-top, Mouni slayed this look with simplicity. Wearing a white strapless crop top and matching mini skirt, she defines her jaw-droppingly toned legs. The flowy fit gives her a free-spirited and charming vibe, perfect for slaying day-out looks.

3) Bodycon Dress

Mouni’s neutral shade bodycon dress looks super stunning, with the edgy strapless detail defining her toned shoulders, curves, and the low hemline highlighting her toned legs. Adding an extra dose of glamour are the sparkling beads and intricate work all over. With minimal makeup, she allowed her glam to take center stage.

4) Frock-Style Dress

Serving goals to slay summer fashion, Mouni wore a butterfly-neckline mini dress featuring a ruffled bottom, creating a dreamy princess vibe. Her casual, sleek hairstyle paired with minimal makeup sets the mood, while the silver accessories add a wow touch.

5) Glittery Dress

Taking the glamour quotient high, Mouni wore a dark maroon bodycon Dress. The bold strapless pattern added a wow factor, while the sparkling details made this outfit perfect for a red carpet moment. In the cute mini dress, the actress looked breathtaking, serving feminine and sensuous vibes.

