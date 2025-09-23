Navratri Day 2: Vidya Balan Dazzles in Red Saree Look

For Navratri Day 2 celebrations, Vidya Balan embraced traditional elegance in a stunning red saree. The actress, known for her timeless ethnic style, looked radiant draped in a rich red saree with golden embroidered detailing along the borders. The saree was complemented by a matching sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate floral work, perfectly balancing grace with festive vibrancy.

Vidya accessorized her look with bold statement earrings, red bangles, and a sleek bun that added sophistication to her festive appearance. Her subtle makeup with highlighted eyes, a touch of blush, and a bright red lip brought out her glowing aura against the striking red backdrop.

Radiating festive cheer and traditional charm, Vidya’s look for Navratri Day 2 is a true inspiration for anyone wanting to keep it classic yet glamorous during the celebrations. On the work front, Vidya Balan was recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, a romantic comedy with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, which released on 19 April 2024. She also starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which hit theatres on 1 November 2024, reprising the iconic Manjulika role. She has been openly choosing roles that are fun, light-hearted, and entertaining, reflecting a refreshing shift in her career.

Navratri Day 2 is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, symbolizing love, loyalty, wisdom, and devotion. The auspicious color for the day is red, making Vidya Balan’s choice of attire even more special and spiritually significant.