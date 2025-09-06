Newlywed Keerthy Suresh Marks Her First Onam Celebration With Family, Husband, and Beloved Pets

The National Award-winning star delighted fans by sharing heartwarming pictures on Instagram, capturing the essence of festivity, family bonding, and cherished traditions.

Keerthy Suresh embraced elegance in a graceful white saree adorned with delicate pink floral prints for the occasion. She paired the saree with an off-shoulder blouse, adding a modern twist to her festive look. Complementing her attire, she opted for traditional golden jewellery highlighting her natural charm while staying rooted in Kerala’s cultural aesthetics. Her radiant smile and effortless style instantly became the highlight of her Onam album.

The pictures featured not just Keerthy Suresh but also her husband, her family members, and her two adorable dogs, making the celebration truly complete. The actress posted glimpses of the family’s intricately designed rangoli, the vibrant Onam Sandhya feast, and joyous group portraits that reflected togetherness. Fans were especially moved by the candid moments of Keerthy Suresh with her pets, which added warmth and relatability to the festive post.

This Onam holds special significance for Keerthy Suresh as it marks the beginning of new traditions with her husband and a chance to celebrate in her home while blending customs with modern-day joy. The rangoli she showcased was a burst of floral artistry, perfectly in tune with Kerala’s festive vibe, while the family photos exuded a sense of unity and celebration.

Known for her strong film performances, Keerthy Suresh once again proved her ability to connect with audiences off-screen by sharing her personal moments.

Her Instagram post was flooded with wishes from fans and fellow celebrities congratulating her on this memorable milestone.

With her first Onam as a newlywed, Keerthy Suresh has set an inspiring example of how festivals are best enjoyed — with love, laughter, and the company of those most matter.