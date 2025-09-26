Nora Fatehi Serves High-Fashion Glam in Deep Red Corset and Flowing Skirt

Canadian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi made a glamorous appearance in Dubai for the grand debut of couturier Rahul Mishra’s AFEW store. Taking to Instagram, Matka actress shared a series of photos from the event, captioned: “Feeling like I’m just a girl.”

Nora looked stunning in a couture ensemble by Rahul Mishra, showcasing a striking blend of bold femininity and avant-garde flair. The actress’s outfit featured a structured plaid jacket layered over a deep red corset bodice, which highlighted her sculpted neckline and curves. She paired this with a voluminous printed skirt, creating a perfect balance between edgy and elegant. Her beauty look further enhanced the drama of the ensemble.

Nora opted for a dewy base with warm contouring, nude-brown glossy lips, and defined winged eyeliner. Fluttery lashes and softly arched brows added intensity to her gaze. For her hair, she chose a sleek bun with face-framing curls and micro bangs, lending a vintage glamour to the look. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for stud earrings that allowed the outfit to command attention. Black pointed stilettos completed her striking style statement.

Fan Reactions

Nora’s post instantly set social media buzzing, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration. Many hailed her as “the most beautiful girl in the world” and urged her to “keep shining in the heights, that’s your magic and essence.” Others couldn’t stop gushing, dropping compliments like “Woowwww so beautiful,” “In love with this look,” and “Insane beauty.”

The post was further filled with endless heart and fire emojis, a testament to Nora Fatehi’s unmatched charm and enduring influence in the fashion space.

On the Professional Front

33-year-old actress Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, directed by G. Ashok, which released on September 5, 2025. Expanding her footprint in South cinema, she starred in her Telugu debut Matka, which hit screens on November 14, 2024.