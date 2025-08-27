Nora Fatehi Sets the Stage on Fire in Fringe Skirts And Crop Tops

Nora Fatehi recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her latest single “Oh Mama Tetema”, released on August 9, 2025. The track features Tanzanian artist Rayvanny alongside Nora herself. With the caption “Some pics from the sets of Ohmamatetema, Did u like the looks?”, Nora gave fans a glimpse of her striking and bold style featured in the video.

Each photo captures Nora in bold, high-fashion ensembles from fringed skirts to chic crop tops and avant-garde draping. The looks blend sensuality with modern design and cultural elements, creating a dramatic, runway-ready vibe. With her toned figure, elegant posture, and commanding presence, Nora exudes confidence and style, effortlessly pulling off a fusion of global fashion with a fierce, feminine edge.

Nora Fatehi On The Professional Front

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi is set to make her Tamil debut in Kanchana 4 (Muni 5), a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence, releasing in 2026. She also marks her Kannada debut in the action drama KD: The Devil alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Dhruva Sarja. Additionally, she will be seen in a high-energy dance showdown with Malaika Arora in the Diwali 2025 release Thama.

Nora Fatehi’s Recent Release

Nora Fatehi played a prominent role in Be Happy, a dance drama directed by Remo D’Souza starring Abhishek Bachchan, which premiered on Prime Video on March 14, 2025. She also stars as Ayesha Dhondi in Netflix’s 2025 Hindi series The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter.

Nora Fatehi Music Ventures

In the music space, Nora Fatehi released the cross-cultural single “Snake” with Jason Derulo in January 2025, blending Eastern and Western aesthetics in a Morocco-shot video. She recently featured on “Oh Mama Tetema” with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny and has an upcoming Afrobeat collaboration with CKay. Nora has also signed a record deal with Warner Music, expanding her global presence as a singer and performer.