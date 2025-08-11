Nushrratt Bharuccha Shows How to Keep Ethnic Wear Chic

Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her versatile style choices, and her latest ethnic look is a fresh reminder of how simplicity can make a bold statement. Dressed in an elegant off-white kurta and pajama-style co-ord set, Nushrratt Bharuccha embraced classic Indian wear with a modern edge. From the delicate floral detailing to her glowing silver-toned makeup, every element of the ensemble spoke of poise and polish.

Floral Prints and Flowy Comfort

The off-white kurta worn by Nushrratt Bharuccha featured a deep V neckline and was designed to fall just below the knees. The lower half of the kurta was adorned with soft floral prints that added a gentle pop of pattern to the minimalist base. Front button detailing gave it structure, while the coordinating pajama-style pants brought an effortless charm to the overall silhouette. Paired with white high heels, the outfit maintained a chic and elevated tone.

Statement Choker and Classic Hair

To accessorise, Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a bold silver choker that perfectly matched the cool undertones of her outfit. The chunky neckpiece added a touch of drama to the otherwise soft look. Her hair was kept open and middle-parted, falling naturally around her shoulders to balance the neckline and draw attention to her glowing makeup.

Silver Eyes and Soft Glam

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s makeup was kept subtle yet striking. Silver eyeshadow brought out a cool shimmer on her lids, while soft blush gave her cheeks a warm flush. She completed the look with brown-toned lips that grounded the makeup with elegance and ease.

Conclusion

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s co-ord set look is the perfect blend of comfort and grace. Whether it’s the thoughtful floral accents, the silver choker, or her dewy glam, everything came together to create a look that’s effortlessly traditional yet fresh. Once again, Nushrratt Bharuccha reminds us that beauty lies in the details.