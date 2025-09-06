Onam 2025: South Divas Dazzle in White Sarees & Stylish Blouses

Onam is always a celebration of tradition and elegance, and this year, our favorite South Indian actresses truly brought the festive charm alive. From delicate kasavu sarees to contemporary twists, each diva styled the timeless white saree with their own personality. Here’s a closer look at their Onam 2025 style.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Floral Grace

Kalyani Priyadarshan exuded effortless charm in a white kasavu saree adorned with golden and nature-inspired motifs. The drape flowed beautifully, adding freshness to her festive look. She paired it with a sleeveless white blouse, adding a modern twist to her traditional ensemble. Minimal gold jewelry, flowing waves, and her radiant smile made Kalyani a picture of festive elegance.

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Regal Statement

Aishwarya Lekshmi looked ethereal in a sheer off-white saree with golden pleats. Her sleeveless, embellished blouse with a high neckline added a regal edge. She enhanced her outfit with dramatic jewelry—statement earrings, bangles, and a detailed waistband that accentuated her fit. Aishwarya’s look balanced her heritage with a touch of high-fashion glamour.

Samyuktha’s Golden Glow

Samyuktha celebrated the festival in a classic white saree with golden buttas, perfectly paired with a sleek, sleeveless blouse. Her choice of bold gold jewelry—jhumkas, layered bangles, and a choker—gave her look a striking appeal. With soft makeup and dreamy styling, Samyuktha carried her Onam ensemble with poise and timeless grace.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Playful Charm

Priya Prakash Varrier added a youthful twist to the kasavu saree by pairing it with a vibrant purple short-sleeved blouse. The snug fit contrasted beautifully with the simple elegance of her saree. With minimal jewelry, open hair, and carefree styling, Priya radiated festive joy and brought a breezy, fun vibe to traditional Onam dressing.

Krithi Shetty’s Elegant Refresh

Krithi Shetty opted for understated sophistication in a cream-white saree with a slim golden border. She paired it with a mint-green blouse featuring a deep neckline, creating a refreshing contrast. Subtle gold jewelry and her soft glam look enhanced the overall appeal. Krithi’s styling was a graceful mix of modern freshness and traditional beauty.

Malavika Mohanan’s Timeless Sophistication

Malavika Mohanan stayed rooted in tradition with a sheer kasavu saree highlighted by a golden border. Her blouse—a golden design with elbow-length sleeves—added a royal touch. Layered pearls, gold earrings, and traditional bangles completed her regal ensemble. Malavika’s look radiated elegance and stood out as one of the most classic Onam outfits of the year.

Each actress brought her style to the timeless white saree, from playful to regal, making Onam 2025 a dazzling fashion spectacle.