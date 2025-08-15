Palak Sindhwani To Hiba Nawab: TV Actresses Bloom In Floral Fashion This Monsoon

Monsoon season brings moody skies and romantic vibes, and our popular television actresses are adding a touch of pop with mesmerizing floral fashion. Leading the trend are divas like Palak Sindhwani, Anushka Sen, and Hiba Nawab, who are turning the monsoon even prettier in their floral dresses. So let’s take a look below.

TV Actresses Blooming Floral Fashion This Monsoon Season

1) Palak Sindhwani

Embracing the cozy and breezy feel of monsoon, sitting on the grass, Palak Sindhwani looked super cute. She wore a white gown with blue floral print, creating a mesmerizing glimpse. The corset bodice, puffy sleeves, and long, flowy bottom made this attire perfect for vacations. With an open hairstyle and minimal makeup, Palak is pulling over monsoon vibes perfectly.

2) Anushka Sen

Redefining the maxi dress trend, Anushka picked a piece that is stylish and comfortable. She wore a white printed maxi dress featuring red prints, adding a pop of color. The fitting bodice with sleeveless hands and flared around the bottom like a fishtail looks stunning. Enjoying the sea ride in this moody monsoon, Anushka looked gorgeous, embracing simplicity in style.

3) Hiba Nawab

Ditching the light shade, Hiba opted for a maroon maxi dress featuring jaw-dropping strappy sleeves, a well-fitting chest, and a long, flowy gown that creates a beautiful look. The floral print added a touch of elegance, while her bold red lips, open hairstyle, and minimal makeup completed her vacation glam.