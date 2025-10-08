Paris Fashion Week 2025: Ananya Panday vs. Janhvi Kapoor – Who Ruled the Mini Skirt Moment?

Paris turned into a star-studded runway as Bollywood’s leading ladies Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor took over the streets with their stunning fashion statements. Both actresses embraced the mini skirt trend at Paris Fashion Week 2025, serving looks that were bold, chic, and utterly unforgettable.

Ananya Panday, the global ambassador for Chanel, showcased classic Parisian sophistication in a stunning black mini dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. Actress dress is adorn with delicate white frills and crafted from a flattering knit silhouette, perfectly complemented her youthful charm and timeless elegance. She paired the ensemble with a quilted Chanel bag, soft curls in her hair, and minimal glowing makeup. Ananya effortlessly embodied quiet luxury and refined charm, highlighting why she is the perfect muse for the French fashion house—a seamless blend of heritage and modernity.

Janhvi Kapoor brought her signature bold energy to the Miu Miu show, redefining preppy chic with a pleated plaid mini skirt paired with a fitted navy sweater. The actress looked stunning and enchanting in her bold ensemble. She elevated her look with knee-high socks, pointed heels, a sleek handbag, and cat-eye sunglasses—all styled to perfection. With her polished updo and glowing skin, Janhvi exuded confidence, freshness, and contemporary flair, perfectly mirroring Miu Miu’s youthful, rebellious vibe.

In this mini skirt showdown, both stars made powerful statements — Ananya ruled with classic elegance, while Janhvi dominated with fearless modernity. So, who takes the crown? Whether you’re Team Chanel or Team Miu Miu, one thing’s certain — Paris Fashion Week 2025 belonged to Ananya and Janhvi, two style icons redefining global glamour, one look at a time.