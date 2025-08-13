Pragya Jaiswal Shines at Award Ceremony in Stunning Metallic Gown

Actress Pragya Jaiswal stole the spotlight at the recent award ceremony with her bold and glamorous look, showcasing her fashion prowess. Known for her powerful performance as Kaveri in *Daaku Maharaaj (2025)*, where she transforms from a pregnant engineer to a fierce dacoit, Jaiswal’s latest Instagram photos highlight her style evolution.

In the full-length glamour shot, she wore a high-slit, body-hugging silver gown, accentuated by a metallic mesh overlay and a sculpted bustier. The gown featured a knotted detail at the waist, perfectly enhancing her hourglass silhouette. Jaiswal posed confidently against a textured dark backdrop, radiating elegance and power.

The bathtub portrait offered a closer look at the intricate detailing of her outfit. The metallic sheen caught the light beautifully, while her smooth makeup—bold brows, contoured cheeks, and a soft nude lip—added to her exquisite look. Seated gracefully in a white bathtub, she tilted her head slightly to catch a glimpse in the mirror, creating an artistic and intimate vibe. Her pose appeared soft and elegant, with her hands delicately resting on the tub’s edge.

Jaiswal kept her jewelry minimal yet striking, opting for stud earrings and multiple rings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

Overall, her styling struck a dramatic, futuristic, and fashion-forward note, making her a standout at the ceremony. Pragya Jaiswal continues to impress both fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, solidifying her status as a style icon. Whether hitting the red carpet or gracing a photoshoot, she proves she knows how to make a memorable entrance.