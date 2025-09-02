Rubina Dilaik In Red Or Divyanka Tripathi In Pink: Who Is Truly Mesmerizing In Salwar Suit?

Television divas Rubina Dilaik and Divyanka Tripathi are top actresses who never miss a chance to impress fans with their fashion choices, whether they make a grand appearance at the red carpet or get dressed for occasions. This time, both the divas embraced their look in elegant salwar suits for the Ganesh Chaturthi occasion, drawing comparisons on whose outfit is best and whose style is best.

Rubina Dilaik’s Red Salwar Suit Look

The gorgeous Rubina chose a color of love – red. With her red salwar suit, the actress exuded elegance. Wearing the vibrant red, the actress looked super stunning. The outfit features a strappy-sleeved, plain red anarkali with delicate work around the edges of the neckline, adding a touch of sparkle. With matching churidar and dupatta, she complemented her elegance. However, it was her open, dense curls that enhanced her face. With a red bindi and nude pink lips, along with matching earrings, she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Pink Salwar Suit

On the other hand, Divyanka picked a Rani pink, exuding charm like a queen. The simple kurta, featuring golden edges and full sleeves, gave a decent look with a modern aesthetic. She paired the plain kurta with a flared bottom, keeping it comfortable, while the intricate, floral-embroidered dupatta beautifully added a regal touch. With an open straight hairstyle, diamond bindi, pink lips, and golden jhumkas screamed ‘wow’.

Comparing Rubina and Divyanka, it is difficult to declare one name as the best, as both looked great in their salwar suits, and one can choose either without hesitation. So who are you choosing?