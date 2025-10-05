Rubina Dilaik Stuns in a Blue Lehenga Cord Set with Boho Charm

The Outfit – A Splash of Royal Blue

Rubina Dilaik chose a gorgeous blue lehenga cord set that immediately drew attention with its vibrant hue. The ensemble was a delightful mix of contemporary cuts and traditional aesthetics, striking the right balance for festive wear. The structured blouse and the flowy lehenga created a flattering silhouette, highlighting Rubina Dilaik’s natural elegance while giving her a playful and confident edge.

The Jewellery – Oxidised Drama

What truly made this look stand out was Rubina Dilaik’s choice of jewellery. She elevated her blue lehenga with striking oxidised pieces that added depth and character to her outfit. The bold earrings were big and dramatic, instantly catching the eye, while the chunky oxidised bangle added an authentic ethnic touch. Completing the look, the statement nose ring gave her ensemble a bohemian flair, tying all the elements into a cohesive, standout style moment.

The Makeup – Soft Pink and Peach Perfection

Rubina Dilaik kept her makeup subtle yet effective, proving that less can be more. With a soft pink blush and peach undertones, her skin radiated a natural glow. Her lips were painted in a muted brown-peach mix, perfectly balancing her blue lehenga’s vibrancy. The subtle glam allowed her jewellery and outfit to shine while giving her a fresh, radiant appeal.

Tradition with a Twist

Rubina Dilaik’s blue lehenga cord set, paired with oxidised jewellery and soft glam makeup, showcased her unique ability to merge traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities. The overall look exuded confidence, elegance, and a dash of bohemian spirit — making it a style inspiration for those who love ethnic wear with a twist.