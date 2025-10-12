Sanya Malhotra’s Saree Moment Steals the Spotlight

Saree That Speaks Summer

Sanya Malhotra’s recent Instagram drop had fashion enthusiasts raving — and rightly so. Dressed in a warm, butter-yellow saree by Ekaya Banaras, the outfit was a perfect blend of tradition and modern minimalism. The saree featured delicate golden embellishments that subtly glimmered with every fold, making it ideal for a daytime function or an intimate festive gathering. The drape was styled gracefully over a structured, strapless blouse with an off-shoulder twist, lending a bold, contemporary edge to the timeless ensemble.

Sun-Kissed and Soft: The Makeup Mood

Crafted by Natasha Mathias, Sanya’s makeup radiated a golden-hour glow. Her skin looked fresh and luminous, with a soft base that let her natural texture peek through. A touch of highlighter on the high points of her face, paired with a nude glossy lip and minimal eye makeup, gave her that effortlessly dewy finish. The overall look was fresh, youthful, and in complete harmony with the warm tones of the saree.

Breezy Elegance: Hair Goals Unlocked

The soft, undone curls swept up into a tousled bun were courtesy of Janvi Hairstylist and her team. The hairstyle added a relaxed charm, contrasting the structured blouse and accentuating the neckline beautifully. A few tendrils framed her face, giving the whole look a romantic, old-world charm — perfect for a fashion editorial or a festive soiree.

Styling That Tells a Story

The fashion styling by Stacey Cardoz and team, along with delicate accessories from Nam Jewels and Zohra India, proved that less is indeed more. The look was well-balanced, allowing the saree to remain the star of the show while the details quietly enhanced its glow.

Sanya’s Sartorial Sunshine

Sanya Malhotra’s yellow saree look is a masterclass in styling — merging old-school glamour with new-age elegance. It’s vibrant, poised, and undeniably chic — a fashion moment that shines as bright as the star herself.