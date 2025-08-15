Birthday Bash in Style

Sara Ali Khan’s 30th birthday celebration was a fashion parade of classy yet trendy mini dresses. From sparkling golds to dreamy pinks, each look was a blend of youthful charm and sophisticated detailing, proving that she knows exactly how to make a statement.

Golden Glow Goddess

For her first look, Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a shimmery yellow-golden off-shoulder bodycon dress that sat above the knee, radiating a golden-hour glow. She paired it with bright yellow heels, soft brown blush, golden eyeshadow, smoky kajal, and glossy lips. Her open hair added a breezy elegance.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962745

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962746

Pretty in Pink Elegance

Her second look featured a pink off-shoulder mini dress adorned with a chic bow at the chest. Pink block heels with emerald and glitter accents made the fit pop. She styled her hair in a low bun with soft face-framing flicks, while pink-hued makeup and golden ribbon-pattern earrings added a romantic flair.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962742

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962743

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962744

Blue Bow Statement

In the third ensemble, Sara Ali Khan wore a striking blue bodycon mini with a dramatic bow at the back. A sleek low ponytail with side flicks, silver floral earcuffs, and a delicate silver bracelet elevated the look. Makeup stayed soft and fresh with thin kajal, pink blush, and matte pink lips. Silver-embellished heels completed the vibe.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962740

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962741

White Floral Dream

Her fourth outfit was an off-shoulder white mini adorned with 3–4 floral shoulder patches. Styled with a low bun and silver stud earrings, her makeup leaned into nude tones with a golden eye highlight, while soft brown hues kept it elegant.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962737

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962738

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962739

Playful Pink & Maroon Butterflies

Closing the line-up, Sara Ali Khan wore a pink halter-neck mini frock covered in maroon butterfly cutouts. A low ponytail with flicks, nude heels, and soft eye makeup paired with matte dark pink lips brought a whimsical yet polished finish.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962735

Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 30 with Classy and Trendy Mini Dress Ensembles 962736

The Final Word

From glitter-drenched glamour to sweet feminine details, Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wardrobe proved she can master every mini dress moment — each look reflecting a different mood, yet all radiating confidence and celebration-worthy charm.