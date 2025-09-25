Sharvari’s Big, Bold Black Look with a Gold Ensemble Steals the Spotlight

Bollywood’s rising star, Sharvari Wagh, continues to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. On September 24, the Munjya actress, set social media ablaze by sharing a series of striking pictures in a dramatic

Sculptural Black strapless gown with golden neck plate by from MISHO Couture creation.

Sharvari stunned in a sleek, figure-hugging strapless black gown, perfectly fitted at the bust and accentuating her sculpted cheekbones and enviable shoulders. The look was a striking exploration of the fusion between ancient form and modern silhouette. At its heart lay a dramatic 24k gold-gilded neck plate, reminiscent of sculptural armour and excavated relics, immediately becoming the centerpiece of her ensemble.

The 28 year old actress teamed her look with gold cuff bracelets and earrings by MISHO, keeping in sync with the theme. The accessories tied together an aesthetic of timeless elegance and futuristic edge, while the stone-like textures evoked natural surfaces shaped by time, adding depth and character to the styling.

Sharvari opted for subtle glam makeup with softly flushed cheeks, nude lips, and earthy-toned eyeshadow, allowing the outfit to take center stage. She style her hair in a side partition with a slightly wet look, flowing in soft waves that struck the perfect balance between sophistication and effortlessness.

How Fans & Industry Reacted

Sharvari’s striking look didn’t just turn heads on social media—it also won admiration from within the industry. Actress Mahima Makwana dropped a comment saying, “Love this look!”, while Amruta Khanvilkar expressed her awe with a simple, “Just wow.” Actress Tamannaah Bhatia also showed her appreciation by liking the post.

Fans, too, couldn’t hold back their excitement. One admirer wrote, “You are very beautiful,” while another praised, “Black and gold—what a combo!” A third fan called her “Golden girl with a golden heart,” and another dubbed her “Goldennn Queennn.” The comment section was filled with heart and fire emojis, showcasing just how much the audience loved her golden glam.

Sharvari’s Work Front

Professionally, Sharvari continues to rise as one of Bollywood’s most promising stars. After impressing audiences with her earlier performances, she is now gearing up for her much-anticipated upcoming projects. She will be seen in Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, directed by Shiv Rawail under the Yash Raj Films banner, which is slated for release on 25 December 2025.

Adding to the excitement, Sharvari has also signed her next film with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, where she will share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. The project is scheduled to release in April 2026.