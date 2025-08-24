Shilpa Shetty Spreads Festive Glam in a Vibrant Pink Embellished Co-ord Set

Shilpa Shetty always impresses with her stunning fashion choices, and this time, she’s bringing a fresh wave of festive glam. Dressed in a bright pink co-ord set featuring heavy embroidery and intricate mirror work. The set included a sleeveless embroidered blouse paired with wide-legged bottoms and a matching cape-style shrug that added flow and drama to her look.

Details That Shine

The rich pink hue complemented Shilpa’s skin tone beautifully, while the mirror and thread embroidery added texture and sparkle. The flowing silhouette gave her both comfort and style, making this ensemble perfect for festive gatherings or wedding functions.

Effortless Styling

Shilpa styled her hair in soft waves cascading over one shoulder, keeping the vibe relaxed yet chic. Her makeup featured a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a soft nude lip, letting the outfit’s vibrant colour do the talking. Statement bangles on one wrist completed the look, adding a touch of traditional charm.

Conclusion

With this vibrant pink ensemble, Shilpa Shetty proves that festive wear can be both modern and rooted in tradition. Her effortless styling and graceful presence make this look a true inspiration for anyone looking to turn heads at their next celebration.