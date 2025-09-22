Shivangi Joshi Dazzles in Elegant Grey Satin Ensemble; See Photos

Television star Shivangi Joshi continues to captivate her audience with her timeless beauty and elegance. Recently, she surprised everyone in a grey silk satin blouse paired with a matching printed side-slit skirt, an outfit that perfectly blends modern glamour with traditional artistry. From her breakthrough performance in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” to her latest role in “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4,” the actress has garnered a massive fan following due to her outstanding work and versatile portrayals. Known for her delicate charm and striking presence, Shivangi remains a beloved figure in the industry.

At 27, Shivangi Joshi exuded elegance with her svelte figure, the ensemble draping around her frame in all the right ways. Her radiant skin, expressive eyes, and signature smile elevated the look, while her subtle confidence in front of the camera highlighted both her poise and natural beauty. The result was a regal, dreamy aesthetic that left fans in awe.

Gorgeous in Grey

Shivangi, the actress from BALH 4, recently shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring her stunning outfit. She wore a grey silk satin square neck blouse paired with a matching printed side-slit skirt from the luxury brand FALSA, which is priced at ₹47,700.

This ensemble is made from luxurious silk satin and boasts a fluid drape, enhanced by intricate sequins and bead embellishments that add a subtle shimmer. The structured, sleeveless crop blouse showcases an embroidered floral motif and beautifully highlights Shivangi’s toned frame. Meanwhile, the printed skirt, adorned with delicate floral patterns and a bold side slit, perfectly balances feminine softness with a contemporary edge.

Hair & Makeup

Styled in loose waves with soft volume, Shivangi’s hair cascaded naturally over her shoulders, giving her an effortlessly romantic appearance. In some shots, a half-up hairstyle added a touch of polish without overshadowing the outfit’s details. Her makeup featured a dewy foundation, flushed peach-pink cheeks, and softly defined eyes framed by fluttering lashes. She chose a nude-toned lipstick that kept the focus on her expressive eyes. To complete the look, she wore statement floral stud earrings, which added just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the elegance of the ensemble.

Shivangi Joshi Workfront

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4” opposite Harshad Chopda. The show, which aired on Sony TV, managed to generate buzz initially thanks to the fresh pairing of the two beloved stars. However, despite their on-screen chemistry, the series went off air within three months due to low TRPs.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Shivangi’s next move, as the actress continues to remain one of television’s most bankable and admired faces.