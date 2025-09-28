Shraddha Kapoor’s Crimson Crepe Cocktail Saree Makes its Festive Favourite

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made a striking appearance at the trailer launch of Maddock Films’ upcoming movie Thama, set to release on October 21, at Bandra Fort. The Stree actress stunned in a crimson draped cocktail saree by designer Masaba Gupta, reportedly worth ₹75,000, exuding grace and glamour in equal measure.

Shraddha saree is crafted from heavy crepe fabric, stood out with its unique drape featuring side ruching, a long flowing pallu, and intricate embroidery. Interestingly, the bold red ensemble also echoed Shraddha’s character in Stree, where she was seen donning a striking red look. She paired the drape with an embroidered bustier, adorned with the House of Masaba’s signature mascot and dense foliage motifs, complemented by a sheer mesh bolero detailed with thumbholes for a contemporary touch. . The matching blouse, designed with a deep V-neckline and lavish golden embroidery, accentuated her bust, while the simple full sleeves highlighted the intricate detailing of the outfit.

Shraddha completed her look with gold jewelry—a choker, statement rings, and traditional earrings. Her long braided hairstyle, reminiscent of her Stree look, added character consistency, while her minimal makeup and fresh dewy glow perfectly balanced the drama of the outfit.

The event marked a special reunion, as Shraddha, who previously collaborated with Maddock Films in the blockbuster Stree, lent her support once again. While the lead actress of the film, Rashmika Mandanna, missed the launch due to her ongoing shoot in Italy for Cocktail 2, Shraddha’s presence added star power to the evening.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently announced her voice role in the upcoming animated film “Choti Stree”, a spin-off from her much-loved horror-comedy franchise Stree.

With her sartorial choice and radiant charm, Shraddha Kapoor once again proved why she is considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish divas.