Shruti Haasan Serves Regal Elegance in a Black Anarkali Suit

Shruti Haasan’s recent film “Coolie” is performing well at the box office and has received a positive response from fans. The actress recently took to social media to share pictures of herself in a breathtaking black Anarkali suit. The outfit features a classic U-neckline with 3/4 sleeves, with a rich black base, adorned with intricate golden embroidery throughout. The fabric resembles silk and has a subtle sheen. Small floral motifs in golden threadwork add a regal and festive appeal to the ensemble. She paired the outfit with a matching black dupatta, which also features similar golden embroidery and a scalloped gold border.

The Anarkali silhouette enhances the elegant figure of Shruti, as it flares out from the waist to create a graceful, flowing shape. With its fitted bodice and full-length flare, this design exudes a timeless, royal appeal. Complementing this look is the softly draped dupatta, which adds to the overall feminine and traditional style, making it a perfect choice for any elegant occasion.

Shruti styled her long, voluminous black hair with a middle part, creating soft, defined waves that cascaded beautifully. For her makeup, she chose bold eyeliner with winged tips, which accentuated her captivating eyes and was complemented by long eyelashes. Her brows were well-defined and arched, perfectly framing her face. On her lips, she opted for a nude to soft mauve lipstick, adding a touch of elegance. The soft peachy-pink tones of her blush and contour gave her a radiant glow, while a small black bindi added a perfect traditional touch to complete her look.

Shruti Accessories features a stunning combination of traditional and contemporary styles. She wears striking gold chandelier earrings embellished with black beads, which beautifully complement her outfit. Her look is further enhanced by a traditional gold kada bangle paired with a delicate bracelet, adding a touch of elegance. The black embellished juttis stand out, showcasing her keen fashion sense. Furthermore, a floral tattoo on her arm adds a modern edge that beautifully complements her otherwise ethnic appearance.

Shruti Haasan’s professional front

On the work front, the actor will soon make her international debut in the psychological thriller ‘The Eye’. She also has ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam’ lined up.

Shruti’s recent release, “Coolie,” premiered on August 14, 2025, and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. In the film, she portrays the role of Preethi, the daughter of a deceased friend. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the movie features Rajinikanth as Deva, with Shruti delivering a powerful performance.