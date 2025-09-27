Shweta Tiwari’s Sparkling Navy Blue Gown Look Wins Over Fans

Beloved and fan-favourite television diva Shweta Tiwari treated her followers to a dazzling new look on September 26. The actress once again proved that age is just a number—if you’re fit and fabulous, you can rock any outfit like a queen. The 44-year-old mom of two stunned in a shimmering body-hugging gown by Bling Empire, exuding glamour and grace in every frame.

The actress’s gown is a stunning dark navy blue sequined masterpiece that features a flattering V-neckline. It is perfectly fitted at the bust, maintaining an elegant design without being overly revealing. This sensuous and beautiful gown is priced at ₹41,000.

The gown’s long sleeves add a touch of sophistication, while a bold thigh-high slit on the left leg highlights her toned figure, making her curves appear even more alluring. Intricately embellished with silver sequins and black beadwork in geometric patterns, the gown shimmers under the lights, perfectly accentuating Shweta’s enviable silhouette.

Beauty & Styling

Shweta elevated her glamorous look with equally striking beauty choices. She opted for soft yet radiant makeup, featuring a flawless dewy base, subtly defined kohl-lined eyes, fluttery lashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude-pink lip that balanced the sparkle of her gown.

She styles her hair in voluminous, side-swept waves that cascade elegantly over her shoulders, adding effortless charm. For accessories, she chose statement silver earrings and a delicate ring, keeping it minimal yet impactful allowing the dazzling sequin work of her gown to take center stage.

Fans’ Reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced, fans flooded the comments with admiration. One user gushed, “Stunning,” while another praised, “She is absolutely shining, that too at this age. A complete role model.” A third admirer remarked, “Wow, such a beautiful look.” Many also highlighted how she continues to prove that “age is just a number.” The section lit up with endless heart and fire emojis, reflecting the love and excitement of her followers.

On the Professional Front

Recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Do You Wanna Partner, which premiered on September 12, 2025, Shweta is now gearing up for her next big role under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be seen portraying a power-packed don-like character, once again showcasing her versatility as an actress.