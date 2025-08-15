Tara Sutaria Oozes Glamour in Deep-Neckline, Off-Shoulder Sequin Blouse

Tara Sutaria is once again in the spotlight not just for her rumored link-up with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya, but also for her stunning fashion choices. While the actress has often made headlines for her personal life including her candid revelations about her breakup with Aadar Jain this time, it’s her wardrobe doing the talking.

For her latest public appearance, Tara chose a dreamy pastel green chiffon silk saree from the collection of ace designer Manish Malhotra. The saree featured a delicate sequin border, effortlessly hugging her frame and accentuating her graceful curves.

Tara enhanced the look with a matching sequin blouse featuring an off-shoulder design and deep neckline that beautifully accentuated her collarbones and toned shoulders, adding a sultry touch to the soft, romantic palette.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring glossy pink lips, a rosy flush on her cheeks, defined eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and a touch of shine complemented by a classic bindi. She completed the look with soft, open hair parted down the middle, which cascaded beautifully to frame her face and create an effortlessly chic vibe.

Tara Sutaria Work Graph

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the thriller film Apurva, where she shared screen space with Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, earning praise for her intense and gritty performance. Apart from films, Tara also made headlines with her glamorous appearance in a music video alongside Canadian singer AP Dhillon, further showcasing her versatility and star power.