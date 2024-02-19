Too-hot-to-handle: Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Figure In Sheer LBD, See Photos

Tejasswi Prakash is undeniably the fashion queen. With her exquisite fashion sense, she never misses a chance to impress her fans. And we know we are in for a treat whenever the actress drops new photos on social media. In her recent appearance, the actress rocked the fashion game in a sheer little black dress that looks too hot to handle. Let’s take a look at the stunning photos below.

Tejasswi Prakash In LBD

Treating her fans with some mesmerising glimpses, Tejasswi wore a strapless little black dress. The sheer pattern with the corset bodice defines her picturesque figure. The fitting bottom looks too sexy. With the sheer dress, she opted for black stockings, creating a monotone vibe. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Tejasswi’s hot poses have left us gasping for breath.

The Naagin actress styled her hair in wavy curls that looked super stunning. Her smokey eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes. Her rosy cheeks, dewy makeup and nude pink lips perfectly sealed her look. The black toe-point heels make her look a notch up. The golden hoop adds an extra dose of glamour. With every picture, Tejasswi’s hot look screams attention, and we can’t get over her magical charm.

Are you, too, loving Tejasswi Prakash’s sizzling hot look in LBD? Drop your views in the comments box.