Around the middle of August, when you realize that the season’s long, warm, and bright days are over, you typically experience summertime sadness. But there are a few aspects of fall that might be thrilling enough to lift your spirits.

The cooler weather isn’t all awful, thanks to cozy sweaters, apple cider, and pumpkin spice coffee, among other things. The opportunity to try a new haircut, whether by drastically cutting off all of your chlorine-damaged ends or by adding new layers to attract attention to your best features while also rejuvenating your present length, is undoubtedly the biggest lure of transitioning into the fall season. The season’s hot looks cover all the bases, no matter how much change is in your fall forecast. The most popular hairstyles for fall 2022 have been revealed by expert hairstylists. When you are in the salon, choose your favorite and take a screenshot of it to show your hairdresser.

Curtain Bangs & Long Layers

Want to change things up without cutting length? Any hairstyle may seem fresh and modern with a set of curtain bangs. According to Lily Mauro, a hairstylist at Bumble & Bumble’s Midtown East Salon, “curtain bangs preserve length while providing a new pop around the face to highlight eyes, cheekbones, and lips.” They can start longer around the tip of the nose and lips for a more versatile curtain that might be tucked and pulled back, or shorter along the arch of the brows to nose for a more “always framed” effect.

The added benefit, perhaps? All hair textures can wear bangs in this style. If you have curls, make sure the curtain length fits your lifestyle and curl pattern for days when you want to wear your hair straight and days when you want to wear it wavy, says Mauro.

The Fashion Mullet

The formerly rebellious hairstyle is now a standard on the runways and red carpets of fashion week. A lot of layers are used in a contemporary version of the cut to emphasize the difference between the front and rear lengths. The length of the face frame can be adjusted to emphasize your favorite facial features. According to Mauro, the fashion mullet goes one step further by shortening the layers through the side panels and bang sections to create disconnection and leave only the nape with length. A good example is an edgy mullet on Demi Lovato.

Curly Bob With Bangs

The curly bob with bangs is “ideal for anyone with curly to coily hair,” says Sabrina Ahmed, a Garnier Curl Expert. Wearing it huge and fluffy or defined and controlled is the greatest approach to make this style authentic to yourself. You can experiment with this cut’s volume as well as length and layering to make it your own.

