TV Actresses Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes, And Mouni Roy Embrace Self-love In Style

When it comes to fashion, the top television divas Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes, and Mouni Roy rule the book, setting new trends, and this time, the actresses show how to embrace self-love with confidence and grace. In their latest photos, all three divas are embracing self-love in style, and you should not miss it.

1) Ankita Lokhande

Ankita is embracing self-love today by pampering herself. The Laughter Chefs Unlimited actress picked a hot red strapless dress that defines her inner beauty. The actress also flaunted her natural curls, and with rosy cheeks and lips, she looked oh-so-breathtaking. Her striking photos defined her moody vibes.

2) Erica Fernandes

Taking time off, Erica opted to enjoy her good food at a restaurant. The actress is embracing self-love in style, wearing a mustard yellow backless flowy gown with minimal makeup and open hairstyle, and the plunging neckline added a bold twist. Her beautiful smile completed her glam, making her look beautiful.

3) Mouni Roy

The queen of hearts today shared a series of photos showcasing insights from her day. Embracing self-love with yoga and exercise, the actress transitioned into a couple of different looks. From wearing a pink lehenga and flaunting her desi swag to redefining the retro vibe with a black and white floral backless midi dress. His bold, fearless, and stylish avatar is a great way to embrace self-love.