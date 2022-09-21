The petticoat is entirely responsible for the saree’s attractive fit and appearance. Your saree would look beautiful if you were wearing the proper fitting petticoat. However, there are numerous varieties of petticoats available on the market that you can wear with a saree. But wearing various kinds of petticoats also alters how the saree appears. For instance, you should wear a petticoat with frills if you want a beautiful circle with a saree.

A frilled petticoat has numerous advantages in addition to this. Let us inform you that there are numerous varieties of frilled petticoats available. By pairing various kinds of petticoats with various kinds of sarees, you may achieve the perfect saree look.

Come in a saree

You can wear a frilled petticoat to show more volume in the saree if you are very thin, and wearing a saree made of chiffon or georgette would make you look even thinner. With this, your saree will also have a nice circle.

Feel relaxed wearing a saree.

Compared to the D-coat, the frilled petticoat is less sticky. You will feel more at ease and have better mobility if you are wearing a sari over a frilly petticoat.

A frilled petticoat is attractive.

A frilled petticoat looks more attractive than a plain one. Particularly occasionally, the saree begins to show through the petticoat. If there is a frilly petticoat in such a case, it won’t look too horrible, even if it is seen from underneath the sari.

Which saree style works best with a frilled petticoat?

A ruffled or frill-bordered saree looks great with a frilled petticoat. There are also some frilled petticoats that are patterned and designed, which can be worn with organza sarees. The plain saree gains a stylish appearance thanks to this kind of petticoat.

Variety in Frill Petticoat

Frill petticoats can also be embroidered, printed, or brightly colored. Such petticoats affect the appearance of an overall saree appearance when worn underneath a plain-looking saree.

