What is your favourite cheat food?
Noodles, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Pizza and at least 2 Burgers. My weaknesses.
What would your last meal on Earth be?
I would like Biryani to be my last meal on Earth.
Do you cook at home? What do you make? Please share a recipe with us?
I don’t know how to cook but I only know how to make maggi that too in an oven. Applying Butter or any spreadings on bread counts too?
Veg or non veg?
Veg. I love broccoli, mushrooms, corns, kidney beans etc a lot.
Baked or fried?
I love spicy food so fried.
Soup or salad?
Hot and sour soup any day.
One vegetable that you hate the most?
I hate Bitter melon and eggplant. I hate these two a lot.
Weirdest dish you ever ate?
Palak Gulabjamun Biryani (my Dad’s weirdest dish).
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
I would love to cook for Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan.
Midnight snack?
Channa Chatpati.
The dish that your family loves when you make?
As I don’t cook, they love when I order food. (Chuckles).
Best compliment you received for a dish?
Best cold coffee in the world. (Smiles)