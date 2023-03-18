What is your favourite cheat food?

Noodles, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Pizza and at least 2 Burgers. My weaknesses.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I would like Biryani to be my last meal on Earth.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Please share a recipe with us?

I don’t know how to cook but I only know how to make maggi that too in an oven. Applying Butter or any spreadings on bread counts too?

Veg or non veg?

Veg. I love broccoli, mushrooms, corns, kidney beans etc a lot.

Baked or fried?

I love spicy food so fried.

Soup or salad?

Hot and sour soup any day.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I hate Bitter melon and eggplant. I hate these two a lot.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Palak Gulabjamun Biryani (my Dad’s weirdest dish).

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would love to cook for Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan.

Midnight snack?

Channa Chatpati.

The dish that your family loves when you make?

As I don’t cook, they love when I order food. (Chuckles).

Best compliment you received for a dish?

Best cold coffee in the world. (Smiles)