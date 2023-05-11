I would love to cook for MS Dhoni: Mansi Jain

Young and talented beauty Mansi Jain, who rose to fame with her powerful roles in shows like Saraswatichandra and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, is currently entertaining masses in Sony SAB’s popular show Pushpa Impossible. The diva is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food would be burgers anytime, I love burgers.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

The last meal on earth, if I ever get a chance, would be curry chawal made by my mom, nothing can beat that.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I cook at home. Certainly not every day, but on and off, I do cook. And whenever and whatever I cook, I am good at it. I just love to cook, so I try and experiment, I make the regular routine food, and sometimes I experiment with different salads and soups. I try and make different kinds of veggies, and in cuisines, I make Italian and Chinese. I make very good rotis as well, most people struggle with it, but fortunately, I have a knack for making perfect rotis, that’s what I have been told.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Preferably baked but fried ka taste hi alag hai, mazaa aa jata hai. But yes, I always prefer and have baked food and always opt for it until it’s my cheat day.

Soup or salad?

Salads any day.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Ohh, God, it’s difficult to answer this because I don’t think there’s any vegetable that I hate. I eat everything, I don’t have much nakhras about food, so I practically eat everything.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Okay, so this has to be egg halva, I mean, I think that was the weirdest thing I could ever try. It was not relatable at all and was kind of weird.

Your erotica food?

My erotica food would be a nice hot chocolate mud cake with a lot of chocolate oozing out of it.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Ufff, I don’t know if it is possible, but maybe, the universe works it out, and if ever I get a chance, I would love to cook for MS Dhoni because I am in love with and would love to cook for him.

Midnight snack?

A midnight snack is Maggie and sometimes just the simple bread butter.

The dish that your family loves when you make…

Oh, my family loves everything that I cook, but I think white sauce pasta is their favourite specifically, and also the burgers that I make.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

The best compliment that I have received would be from my father. I made rotis for him once, and I was serving him hot rotis, so he said that he loved them because that reminded him of my mother. So I think that is the best compliment I have got and I could ever get.