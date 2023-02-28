Dashing actor Karan Mann who rose to fame from Tubelight, Love in Taxi, Balli 1984, Jamai 2.0 recently entertained fans in the new web series ‘Farzi’ on Amazon Original. He is a big-time foodie who loves to eat and in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, the actor shared his favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.
What is your favourite cheat food?
Aaloo Paranthe without any doubt. I just love having them on my cheat days.
What would your last meal on Earth be?
Sarso ka Saag as being a Punjabi it’s in my blood
Do you cook at home? What do you make?
I cook sometimes. I like to make Veg Pulao
Veg or Non Veg?
Non veg any day
Baked or fried?
Baked after all health comes first.
Soup or salad?
Salad
One vegetable that you hate the most?
As such not hate but I don’t like to eat lauki and karela
Weirdest dish you ever ate?
Well, I have tried so many weirdest dishes so I have forgotten the count
Your erotica food?
Cheesecake
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
Neha Sharma
Midnight snack?
Anything that I get to munch on
The dish that your family loves when you make:
Only tea! LOL
The best compliment you got for which dish:
I made chutney once and everyone really liked it