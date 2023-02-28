Dashing actor Karan Mann who rose to fame from Tubelight, Love in Taxi, Balli 1984, Jamai 2.0 recently entertained fans in the new web series ‘Farzi’ on Amazon Original. He is a big-time foodie who loves to eat and in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, the actor shared his favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Aaloo Paranthe without any doubt. I just love having them on my cheat days.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Sarso ka Saag as being a Punjabi it’s in my blood

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I cook sometimes. I like to make Veg Pulao

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg any day

Baked or fried?

Baked after all health comes first.

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

As such not hate but I don’t like to eat lauki and karela

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Well, I have tried so many weirdest dishes so I have forgotten the count

Your erotica food?

Cheesecake

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Neha Sharma

Midnight snack?

Anything that I get to munch on

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Only tea! LOL

The best compliment you got for which dish:

I made chutney once and everyone really liked it