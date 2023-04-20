I would love to cook for Salman Khan - Himanee Bhatia

Know more about actress Himanee Bhatia and her food choices in life

Himanee Bhatia is a talented actress. She’s also the author of books like Ten Fireflies, Radiance, Saanjh Savere, and others. The actress got involved in a fun chat with IWMBuzz about her food choices in life. Read to know more –

What is your favourite cheat food?

I have way too many. Right from desserts (Indian and western) and other snacks like chips and pizza! The list is endless. I’ll tell you 5- Tiramisu, Pinni, waffles, Aloo Bhujiya and pancakes.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Rajma chawal with dahi.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I know very basic food like toasts, roti, pasta, cakes, pancakes, kheer, 3 types of maggi and cold coffee. I also make the best coffee and chai you’ll ever have.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a pure vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Fried always but it’s a very bad habit.

Soup or salad?

Watermelon feta cheese salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Tori, Karela, Locky and Tinda. I hate them.

Your erotica food?

Strong coffee.

Weirdest dish that you ever ate?

Chocolate sushi.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Salman Khan.

Midnight snack?

Really spicy namkeen.

The dish your family loves when you make?

Kheer.

The best compliment you got was for which dish?

Kheer.