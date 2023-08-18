ADVERTISEMENT
My last meal on the earth would be prawn curry rice with fried fish: Khyaati Yash Keswani

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 11:15:25
Talented actress Khyaati Yash Keswani, who is entertaining the masses with her acting chops as Pallavi in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. She, who loves to eat, shared her favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat foods are cake and pani puri

What would your last meal on Earth be?

The last meal on the earth would be prawn curry rice with fried fish

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I love to bake. I love baking cakes, brownies, cookies

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg.

Baked or fried?

Fried.

Soup or salad?

Soup.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Kathal (jackfruit)

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

My children once made a drink for me by pouring a glass of cola and adding salt, pepper, chilli powder, soya sauce, vinegar, ketchup and anything they could get their hands on. It was the weirdest thing I had tasted but made with a lot of love.

Your erotica food?

Chocolate

What is your comfort food?

Khichdi with Gujarati kadhi and papad

Midnight snack?

Cake and chips

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Brownies, dal, chicken, fish

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Brownies, Suji ka sheera, masala milk

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

