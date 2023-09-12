A balanced diet is the key to a healthy life: Yash Birla

Young and dynamic business tycoon, Yash Birla, who is the chairman of the very well-known business Yash Birla Group is diversified in textiles, steel pipes, electricity, and travel, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Yash revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is ghee-enriched Marwari food and sweets.

Favourite exercise?

I enjoy push exercises the most, which work on chest, shoulder, & triceps.

Fruits or juices?

Fruits, as they are a healthier choice.

Stairs or lifts?

Stairs, if practical.

Your best morning routine will comprise of Yoga Or Weights?

Yoga, as I prefer to have a calm start to my day with meditation.

Your favourite lockdown exercise?

Strength training exercises as they maintain muscle mass and function, improve bone health, and preserve overall physical well-being.

Walking or Jogging?

I would choose walking, brisk walking if possible.

Your take on health supplements

According to me, supplementation is not required for any fitness goals.” He further explains, “Natural, vegetarian, and healthy food has enough protein to help you reach your fitness goals and sustain your body. It is more beneficial if you consume dairy products regularly because milk proteins like paneer or cottage cheese and whey proteins are enough. What you can add to this is a vegan plant-based protein shake because it is natural. Besides this, you do not need any supplementation. Natural sources of protein are always enough.

Best way to burn calories

The best way to burn calories is to follow a healthy lifestyle which includes regular workouts and a nutritious balanced diet.

One tip for everyday fitness?

A balanced diet is the key to a healthy life.