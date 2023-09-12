Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

A balanced diet is the key to a healthy life: Yash Birla

Young and dynamic business tycoon, Yash Birla, who is the chairman of the very well-known business Yash Birla Group, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Sep,2023 11:12:49
A balanced diet is the key to a healthy life: Yash Birla 850692

Young and dynamic business tycoon, Yash Birla, who is the chairman of the very well-known business Yash Birla Group is diversified in textiles, steel pipes, electricity, and travel, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Yash revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is ghee-enriched Marwari food and sweets.

Favourite exercise?

I enjoy push exercises the most, which work on chest, shoulder, & triceps.

Fruits or juices?

Fruits, as they are a healthier choice.

Stairs or lifts?

Stairs, if practical.

Your best morning routine will comprise of Yoga Or Weights?

Yoga, as I prefer to have a calm start to my day with meditation.

Your favourite lockdown exercise?

Strength training exercises as they maintain muscle mass and function, improve bone health, and preserve overall physical well-being.

Walking or Jogging?

I would choose walking, brisk walking if possible.

Your take on health supplements

According to me, supplementation is not required for any fitness goals.” He further explains, “Natural, vegetarian, and healthy food has enough protein to help you reach your fitness goals and sustain your body. It is more beneficial if you consume dairy products regularly because milk proteins like paneer or cottage cheese and whey proteins are enough. What you can add to this is a vegan plant-based protein shake because it is natural. Besides this, you do not need any supplementation. Natural sources of protein are always enough.

Best way to burn calories

The best way to burn calories is to follow a healthy lifestyle which includes regular workouts and a nutritious balanced diet.

One tip for everyday fitness?

A balanced diet is the key to a healthy life.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’ ‘purrfect’ mornings, see pic 850369
Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’ ‘purrfect’ mornings, see pic
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes with a birthday cake; Ishaan destroys it 850708
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes with a birthday cake; Ishaan destroys it
Meet spoiler: Shlok and Sumeet bring Akki home 850701
Meet spoiler: Shlok and Sumeet bring Akki home
I like being casually styled up during travel: Anindita Chatterjee 850702
I like being casually styled up during travel: Anindita Chatterjee
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara motivates Manjiri to face her fear 850693
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara motivates Manjiri to face her fear
Anupamaa Spoiler: Romil confesses his crime before Anupamaa 850689
Anupamaa Spoiler: Romil confesses his crime before Anupamaa
Read Latest News