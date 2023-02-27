Handsome hunk Inderjeet Modi, who has worked on many popular projects, like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, is currently seen in the newly launched Hotstar series Aashiqana 3. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Inderjeet revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

I eat a lot of ice cream when I am cheating on my diet, coffee walnut is my favourite flavour.

Favourite exercise?

Deadlift is my favourite exercise.

Fruits or juices?

Always fruits,

Stairs or lift?

Stairs when I cheat or miss my workouts otherwise most of the time I take the lift.

Yoga Or Weights

Sometimes it’s Yoga, sometimes weight training. Right now I am following a Gym routine in the morning.

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Handstand Push up

Walking or Jogging

Running, sprinting, and I do a lot of HIIT when it comes to my cardio workouts.

Your take on health suppliments

I only take Whey isolate protein nothing else.

Best way to burn calories

Empty stomach cardio

One tip for everyday fitness?

Listen to your body and eat accordingly, don’t force it. Consistency is the key. Be consistent