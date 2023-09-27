Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

My favourite exercise is Deadlift: Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who started his film career with the film Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati and was recently seen in Prem Leela, Pakistan Me Jai Shri Ram, and Border, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 11:06:36
Talented actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who started his film career with the film Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati and was recently seen in Prem Leela, Pakistan Me Jai Shri Ram, and Border among others, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Vikrant revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food is Biryani. I am diet conscious person but a big-time foodie too. At times I don’t compromise with my cravings.

Favourite exercise?

Deadlift.

Fruits or juices?

Fruit and juices both. Depends, my diet plan also includes green salad which is compulsory.

Stairs or lift?

I’m very much interested in stairs but at times lifts are important too.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

I avoid eating my breakfast and it’s since I guess 2 to 3 years now.

Yoga Or Weights: 

Weights. I believe practicing yoga is important too. It provides you with mental peace and keeps you calm and relaxed.

Walking or Jogging:

I guess both are healthy for our bodies and we can practice both every day and the results will be amazing. I prefer walking whenever possible and practice jogging in the morning hours.

Your favourite lockdown exercise

During lockdown, I used to get myself engaged in household activities and yes weight lifting, and exercising there are more good options to practice to stay fit at home.

Your take on health suppliments

It completely depends on your body’s requirements. I guess a healthy diet, fresh veggies, fruits, juices, dry fruits and soup help a lot.

Best way to burn calories-

Keep yourself active, do your work by yourself, and stay mentally positive.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Following a proper routine, eating healthy, and drinking plenty of water.

