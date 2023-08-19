ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories

Navneet Mallik, is set to make an appearance in an upcoming web series titled 'The Freelancer,'  revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 14:37:22
Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories 844127

Handsome hunk Navneet Mallik, who has shared the spotlight with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in ‘Heropanti 2’ (2022), a production by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, is set to make an appearance in an upcoming web series titled ‘The Freelancer,’ which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Navneet showcased his acting prowess, earning praise for his cameo appearance alongside acclaimed stars Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol, and Vikrant Massey. Since then, this has been a testament to the power of talent, dedication, and following one’s dreams. Fondly called Navvi, the dashing young guy also has The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and the web series Freelancer to his credit. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Navneet revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Samosa

Favourite exercise?

Playing basketball

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Lift

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Home HIIT workout.

Your take on health suppliments

Keep your diet natural including all necessary nutrition as much as you can. There is no such harm also with basic protein supplements if you are preparing your body in perfect shape.

Best way to burn calories-

Proper diet, workout, and rest.

One tip for everyday fitness?

It should be a routine, not a job.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita cannot conceive, gets upset 844111
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita cannot conceive, gets upset
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844097
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun blames Neerja
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844088
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit 844078
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened 844077
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened
Read Latest News