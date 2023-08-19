Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories

Handsome hunk Navneet Mallik, who has shared the spotlight with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in ‘Heropanti 2’ (2022), a production by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, is set to make an appearance in an upcoming web series titled ‘The Freelancer,’ which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Navneet showcased his acting prowess, earning praise for his cameo appearance alongside acclaimed stars Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol, and Vikrant Massey. Since then, this has been a testament to the power of talent, dedication, and following one’s dreams. Fondly called Navvi, the dashing young guy also has The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and the web series Freelancer to his credit. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Navneet revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more in a fun fitness segment. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Samosa

Favourite exercise?

Playing basketball

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Lift

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Home HIIT workout.

Your take on health suppliments

Keep your diet natural including all necessary nutrition as much as you can. There is no such harm also with basic protein supplements if you are preparing your body in perfect shape.

Best way to burn calories-

Proper diet, workout, and rest.

One tip for everyday fitness?

It should be a routine, not a job.